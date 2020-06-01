Even as government agencies and more businesses resume operations, the island's child care centers remain closed.

While this will be a challenge for parents who are returning to work, about $6.4 million will be disseminated to the island's child care facilities to help them maintain their staff and stay afloat until they're able to resume operations.

Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said 44 of Guam's 47 child care centers already are receiving assistance through the Child Care and Development Fund.

The federal program typically helps low-income families obtain child care so that they may work, attend training or continue their education. During the current pandemic, however, the program aims to help centers keep their facilities running. It provided $452,006 in March and will pay out $369,847 for May to the CCDF providers "based on enrollment, not on attendance."

Unpingco-DeNorcey said the documents that allow DPHSS to pay out $6.4 million to all 47 centers, thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, are being reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General of Guam for legality and form.

"The money has arrived, ... and ready to disseminate," she said.

The funding will be welcomed by the centers, which likely will be among the last businesses to reopen, officials said. This means parents may have to wait until Pandemic Condition of Readiness 4 to have their children return to day care.

"We're looking at the children to be one of the last PCOR4 with the schools because again children are as susceptible as ... the elderly," Unpingco-DeNorcey said. "Also the children are superspreaders of infection – they can spread it from one area to another very rapidly."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the government wants to "protect the children of these day care centers" by opening the day care centers after the threat of COVID-19 has been reduced.

"As you realize and, of course, know, children are not very adherent to social distancing. They probably won't use their masks," the governor stated, adding it will be difficult to help younger children adhere to preventive measures, such as limiting person-to-person contact, social distancing or wearing face masks.