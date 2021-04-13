$6.4M in tax refunds for returns filed by Feb. 12

The Department of Revenue & Taxation processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,743 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week.

Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $6,438,590 including refunds garnished to repay government debts, according to a joint press release. The checks represent payment of 1,743 error free returns filed on or before Feb. 12.

About 10,000 manual returns were filed on Feb. 12, DRT stated. This is the third batch of refunds paid for this file date.

To check the status of your income tax refund please log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651.

Residents also may use the ‘Lookup Status’ tool or contact DRT via the ‘Contact Us’ section of our website or to e-mail us at incometax@revtax.guam.gov.