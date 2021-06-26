More tax refunds will be mailed or paid through electronic deposit in the next few days, the Department of Revenue and Taxation announced Friday.

A total of 2,319 refunds for the tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds have been processed by Rev and Tax. Payments will be released by the Department of Administration.

The tax refunds total $6.54 million but some taxpayers will not see their full refund amount due to garnishment for bills owed to the local government.

These refunds represent payment of error-free returns filed on or before March 30.

To check the status of your income tax refund, log into your individual account or create an account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

(Daily Post Staff)