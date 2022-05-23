$6.5M in tax refunds paid

The Department of Revenue and Taxation continues to pay out tax refunds, most of which are from residents who filed their returns early for tax year 2021.

The latest batch consisted of 2,197 refunds, paid either through direct deposit or mailed checks and totaling $6.5 million for error-free returns filed on or before March 31, the governor's office stated in a press release.

The governor’s office stated that about 78% of the $134.2 million in tax refunds paid since Oct. 1, 2021, were for early filers of tax year 2021. More than 90% of weekly payments since the first batch of current refunds went out in February have been for these filers as well, according to Adelup.

“Efforts continue to pay refunds weekly and within a 6-8 week turnaround time,” the governor’s office stated.

The press release noted that residents who elect to receive their refunds via direct deposit will see a $0 transaction in their bank accounts prior to their payments being posted. Residents with questions can call DRT at 671-635-1840/1841 or via email at pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.