$6.6M in tax refunds, $982K in EIP mailed to Guam residents

More than $7 million in tax refunds and Economic Impact Payments are being distributed to local residents.

The Department of Revenue & Taxation processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 2,077 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week.

The total income tax refunds paid is approximately $6,661,852 including refunds garnished to repay government debts, according to a press release. These represent payment of 2,077 error free returns filed on or before April 15, 2021.

Guam taxpayers can check the status of income tax refunds by logging into the individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

Economic Impact Payments

Guamanians who've been waiting for their EIP checks could be getting their checks as well. DRT announced the release of another $982,412.

That's about $216.2 million distributed since April 10 on a weekly basis, according to DRT.

April 10 - April 30: $ 200,709,248

May 6: $2,285,907

May 13: $1,382,247

May 21: $1,445,259

May 27: $1,687,326

June 4: $1,626,897

June 10: $1,551,082

June 17: $1,485,005

June 25: $843,970

July 1: $807,665

July 9: $885,546

July 15: $587,072

July 23: $982,412