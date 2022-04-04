Taxpayers who filed their 2021 returns or addressed errors on returns for prior years by Feb. 14 should see their tax refunds soon.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed, and the Department of Administration will mail checks for, or pay by direct deposit, refunds for approximately 1,839 tax year 2021 returns and prior, totaling $6.63 million, according to a press release from DRT.

The press release states that since 2013, the government of Guam has worked to pay income tax refunds within the six months ordered by the permanent injunction issued by District Court Judge Consuelo B. Marshal.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration recognized the need to get moneys back into the hands of our people quicker than the six-month turnaround time. Even prior to the public health emergency in March 2020, the administration began in early 2019 to work to provide some structure to the refund payment process," the press release states.

The work included implementing a "refund release scheduling system."

"This provided the public with more predictable timelines for receiving their refunds as work continued to close the gap for their actual payments by improving the overall fiscal health of our government," Adelup stated.

In addition, taxpayers were given the option to receive refunds by direct deposit which also reduced labor and logistics costs for both the government and the taxpayer.

“Before all these improvements, tax refunds were largely unpredictable, and taxpayers were largely uninformed about when they can expect their money," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

She credited "the continued hard work of the employees at DRT and DOA, who she called "instrumental" in the achievements in tax refund payments.

“The overall improvement of the fiscal health of our government, without which these refund timely payments would not have been possible, is just as important and noteworthy," Leon Guerrero said. "Nearly eliminating the $83 million deficit the Administration inherited in less than 21 months since taking office is a proud accomplishment now etched in history in the FY2020 Audit. Deficit elimination at the same time that refunds are being paid on time is a combination never before seen.”

In the last two years, the government of Guam has seen an infusion of more than $2 billion, including hundreds of millions in discretionary funds.

Also, $56 million in federal funds will pay for earned income tax credit starting this year. This is a first for the local government, which has had to bear the burden of the federal mandate for decades. EITC funds make up nearly half of the island's total tax refund payments. The EITC will continue to be provided annually by Congress.

Added to that, Guam will be receiving an additional $93 million in child tax credit funds, to pay for one-time or temporary increases in benefits, has also been paid out, or is in the process of being paid out.