$6.7M in aid for the jobless to be paid next week

Residents who filed claims through Aug. 31 may be among those receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments totaling about $6.7 million soon, according to a Guam Department of Labor press release.

Of the $6.7 million, $5.5 million will be in direct deposits, $722,000 will be in paper checks and $535,000 will be set aside for withholding taxes.

With this batch, the local Labor Department will have paid about $415 million in federal unemployment benefits since the pandemic began, using federal funds provided to the local government.

This was a special batch the department ran to try to help some claimants whose payments bounced back due to user error, according to the press release.

“As we reconciled and tried to fix these claims, we hoped to include them in the previous batch, but they didn’t make it in. Since we were already batching, we decided to go ahead and include a few more days' worth of clean claims,” said Labor Director David Dell’Isola.

Fraudulent claims are still slowing down payments, according to Labor officials. The department also is challenged by the reduced number of personnel due to exposure to COVID-19, agency officials stated.

“We know how important this financial lifeline is for our claimants. Despite some challenges, we continue to adjudicate claims electronically and manually to ensure clean claims go through, and fraudulent claims are removed. The goal is to get unemployment money into the hands of our people as quickly as possible but also as cleanly as possible,” Dell’Isola said. “Payments should be out as early as Friday or early next week at the latest.”