$6.7M in PUA benefits, including previously bounced checks, to be mailed by Friday or 'early next week at the latest'

Residents who filed claims through Aug. 31 may be among those receiving a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance check totaling about $6.7 million, according to a press release.

Of the $6.7 million, $5.5 million is in direct deposits, $722K is in paper checks and $535K is in federal withholding taxes.

With this batch the local agency has paid about $415 million in federal unemployment benefits so far.

This was a special batch the department ran to try and help some claimants whose payments bounced back due to user error, according to the press release.

“As we reconciled and tried to fix these claims we hoped to include them in the previous batch, but they didn’t make it in. Since we were already batching, we decided to go ahead and include a few more days worth of clean claims,” said Labor Director David Dell’Isola.

Fraudulent activity is still slowing down the batching of payments, but the department is further challenged by loss of personnel due to contact tracing, agency officials stated.

“We know how important this financial lifeline is for our claimants. Despite some challenges we continue to adjudicate claims electronically and manually to ensure clean claims go through, and fraudulent claims are removed. The goal is to get unemployment money into the hands of our people as quickly as possible but also as cleanly as possible,” Dell’Isola said. “Payments should be out as early as Friday or early next week at the latest.”