$6.7M in special batch of unemployment aid payments released

A special batch of unemployment benefits amounting to $6.7 million has been released, covering cleared claims filed through Aug. 31, according to the Guam Department of Labor on Tuesday.

This was a special batch that Guam Labor ran to try and help some claimants whose payments bounced back due to user error.

The payments should be reaching displaced workers as early as Friday or early week at the latest.

"As we reconciled and tried to fix these claims we hoped to include them in the previous batch, but they didn’t make it in. Since we were already batching, we decided to go ahead and include a few more days worth of clean claims," Labor Director David Dell’Isola said in a statement.

Here's the breakdown of the $6.7 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments:

$5.5 million in direct bank deposits

$722,000 in paper checks

$535,000 in withholding taxes

COVID-19 impact

Fraudulent activity is still slowing down the batching of payments, but Dell'Isola said the department is further challenged by loss of personnel due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

"We know how important this financial lifeline is for our claimants. Despite some challenges we continue to adjudicate claims electronically and manually to ensure clean claims go through, and fraudulent claims are removed. The goal is to get unemployment money into the hands of our people as quickly as possible but also as cleanly as possible,” Dell’Isola said.

This brings to nearly $416 million the total unemployment benefits released since June. This is about half of the $924 million budget that the Guam Labor requested.