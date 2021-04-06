$6.7M in tax refunds to be mailed to Guam residents

Tax refunds checks will be mailed to or deposited in accounts for 2,054 Guamanians.

The Department of Revenue & Taxation processed and the Department of Administration processed the tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds.

The refunds represent $6.7 million and are for error-free returns filed by Feb. 12. This is the second batch of refunds paid for this file date. About 10,000 manual returns were filed on Feb. 12.

To check the status of your income tax refund please log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651. Officials said that due to high call volumes, they recommend taxpayers use the ‘Lookup Status’ tool or contact us via the ‘Contact Us’ section of our website or to e-mail us at incometax@revtax.guam.gov.