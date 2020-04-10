Those earning $10,000 or less a year will be getting a COVID-19 financial relief check next week.

The check will be $1,200 for individual tax filers, $2,400 for couples who filed joint tax returns, and $500 per dependent child.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday announced that more than $11 million in local funds will be used to advance the payment of federal economic impact payments to a "priority" group. Individuals in this group make $10,000 or less a year based on the 2018 tax return filing.

"You don't have to apply. If you filed for your 2018 tax return, you will be getting a tax rebate. The amount varies based on your income level," the governor said during a Thursday press conference.

The governor and Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit Shimizu said the checks will be mailed to taxpayers.

"Because it’s a federal program, I am allowed to advance that and I will get reimbursement for that money," the governor said. "And I am comfortable doing that because I know that we will have reimbursable federal grant."

Most Guam workers who work full time, including delivery workers, hotel front desk and restaurant workers, earn about $20,000 or more a year, according to a U.S. Labor Department survey.

In 3 weeks' time

The rest of the tax filers, or those earning more than $10,000 a year, should be able to start getting their economic stimulus check in about three weeks.

That's after Guam receives the $134.8 million in individual economic relief for taxpayers, the governor said.

It is part of the federal government's $2 trillion relief package to address the devastating impacts of the pandemic on the economy.

Shimizu has submitted the paperwork to the federal government, which led to the approval of the economic relief for Guam taxpayers, the governor said.

More than 60,000 taxpayers stand to receive the $134.8 million, Shimizu said.

The governor said the General Fund can only afford to front some $11 million worth of payment for the lowest-income earners at this time.

But Minority Leader Telo Taitague said if the governor intends to use General Fund money, "then she will need legislation to do so."

As of Thursday night, no bill had been introduced to authorize the governor's use of $11 million in General Fund money as an advance payment for COVID-19 financial relief.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the appropriations committee, said the governor has authority under the budget law to transfer up to 15% of the budget.

"But if she needs authorization from the Legislature, she will get it, she gets our support to help the people. The health and safety of the people are priority," he said.

Press Secretary Krystal Paco said the CARES Act amends the Internal Revenue Code to allow the governors of territories to advance the economic impact payment.

"The governor is executing that authority and is managing cash under the Organic Act," she said.

Local senators, faced with mounting pressure to help residents now faced with financial difficulty because of the coronavirus pandemic, introduced bills that seek to get direct cash aid, provide tax breaks, emergency pay and other assistance.

The governor's announcement of next week's release of one-time COVID-19 stimulus checks got some senators to set aside their local relief bills.