6,800 tax filers will be the first to receive economic assistance a week from now

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said about 6,800 tax filers who are among the lowest income earners on Guam will be the first to receive their COVID-19 financial relief about a week from now.

Tax filers who make no more than $10,000 a year based on their 2018 tax return filing will be the first recipients of this financial relief.

These are low- to no-income households. Most Guam workers who work full time including delivery workers, hotel front desk and restaurant workers earn about $20,000 or more a year, according to a U.S. Labor Department survey.

GovGuam will use $11 million in local funds to front the payment while waiting for the federal COVID-19 financial relief for individuals to come through.

For the rest of Guam's taxpayers, the payment could arrive in about three weeks.

Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Shimizu has submitted the paperwork to the federal government which led to the approval of $134.8 million for individual economic relief for Guam taxpayers, the governor said.

More than 60,000 taxpayers stand to receive the $134.8 million, Shimizu said.

The economic relief provides $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for couples who filed joint tax returns and $500 per dependent child.

The governor said people will get their COVID-19 relief checks in the mail.

There is no need to apply for this financial assistance because the list is based on the 2018 tax filers.