There are 6,900 borrowers in Guam eligible for debt relief under the Student Debt Relief Plan, including 4,500 who are eligible for $20,000 in debt relief and 3,300 who will have federal loans completely forgiven, according to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The U.S. Department of Education will begin contacting eligible borrowers directly this month and make the relief application available.

"Our goal is to provide a simple and seamless experience," Cardona told Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a letter dated Sept. 29.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Student Debt Relief Plan is the Biden administration's loan forgiveness program, providing up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education, and up to $10,000 in debt relief to non-Pell Grant recipients.

Individuals making less than $125,000 annually, or less than $250,000 annually for married couples, are eligible for the program.

"This is welcome news for thousands of Guam’s higher education students and graduates who will receive life-changing relief, including 4,500 island residents who are eligible for $20,000 in debt relief and 3,300 who will have their federal student loans completely forgiven," acting Gov. Josh Tenorio stated in a release published Monday.

In his letter, Cardona stated that the Student Debt Relief Plan is intended to help borrowers and their families to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare to resume student loan payments in January 2023.

Nearly 90% of the relief dollars will go to people earning less than $75,000 per year, Cardona said.

Tenorio said Adelup will continue to work with U.S. DOE to support student debt relief, noting its benefits to Guam's pandemic recovery.

“Student debt relief will not only impact the lives of borrowers, but their families and communities as well,” Tenorio stated. “It will give people more breathing room, help renters pursue the dream of homeownership, empower parents saddled with debt to provide a better life for their children, and build on our efforts to support our middle class.”