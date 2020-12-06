6 a.m. Mass starts Santa Marian Kamalen celebration

The annual celebration of the Santa Marian Kamalen will begin at 6 a.m. with a novena and Mass celebrated by Archbishop Michael Byrnes at the Cathedral-Basilica.

The statue will leave the Cathedral-Basilica at 7:50 a.m. and travel through the roads of Guam in an islandwide visitation to all Catholic parishes. Also, at the request of Naval Base Guam, Santa Marian Kamalen will visit the historic Sumay village, cemetery and the two chapels, the Archdiocese of Agaña stated in a press release.

Typically, thousands of people gather in Hagåtña to participate in the annual procession. The archdiocese announced last month the change to avoid large crowds, which increase the possibility of spreading the virus.

The vehicle carrying the statue will travel slowly past churches and other sites but will not stop. While Santa Marian Kamalen will visit all the churches, it is strongly encouraged that the faithful line the streets where the statue will pass to prevent crowding.

Monsignor James Benavente emphasizes that this islandwide procession with Santa Marian Kamalen will not be a motorcade, according to the press release. To avoid creating traffic congestions that would impact regular motorists, the faithful are strongly asked not to follow the statue as this may pose safety issues for parishioners.

For safety reasons, please also do not attempt to approach the vehicle to touch the statue’s glass encasement. Due to the pandemic, the Cathedral-Basilica staff will not be allowed to receive items into their vehicles.

Novena and Masses began last Monday at the Cathedral-Basilica and are continuing nightly.

Monsignor Benavente, pastor of the Cathedral-Basilica is coordinating the islandwide drive with his team at the Hagåtña parish just as they did in May. On that historic day, Archbishop Byrnes reconsecrated the island to the Blessed Virgin Mary in solidarity with the United States mainland and Canada. It was the first time in history that the Santa Marian statue was taken down from her niche for a celebration other than for commemorations on Dec. 8.

Santa Marian Kamalen Advent handkerchiefs are available for free at the Cathedral-Basilica gift shop to wave during the procession.