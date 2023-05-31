6 animal control officers and no vehicles

More animal control officers have been hired at the Guam Department of Agriculture Animal Health and Animal Control Division to help residents deal with roving bands of stray dogs, but officers don’t have enough vehicles.

Guam had just one animal control officer to deal with an estimated 25,000 to 60,000 strays back in late 2020, Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht told lawmakers during her agency’s budget request hearing May 18.

“We finally have six effective animal control officers. They're highly productive, but they don't have any vehicles,” she said. “We've been borrowing vehicles from our other divisions … the ones that they're not using. And at this point, they're now down to one vehicle that they're borrowing from Forestry. And ... as of last week, that vehicle had been down for about two weeks. So, for two weeks, we'd had no vehicle for animal control.”

With six officers and just one unreliable truck, complaint response rates have been low. In the months of January through April, 480 complaints were lodged by residents. Officers responded to only 143, less than a third of the calls that came in.

The agency has been trying to work with Guam Animals In Need to use some of the money from the government-funded Spay and Neuter Island Pets program to buy animal control officers a proper vehicle, Muna-Brecht said. But GAIN officials are unsure if the money can be used for that.

Sen. Roy Quinata suggested the agency seize the vehicles of people caught driving under the influence to use for animal control. Conservation officers have seized methamphetamine while investigating reports of people in the wilds before, Post files show.

Muna-Brecht said the process was a challenge because of court procedures.

Sen. Joe San Agustin suggested the agency look into how the Department of Revenue and Taxation was able to confiscate vehicles when seizing improperly distributed alcohol.

“Pretty much, when it comes to alcohol, the courts just says destroy or bid. ... (Say) you want to take it in your possession. Just something (to) consider,” San Agustin said.

The agency is in the process of recruiting an animal control supervisor to help with the team, the director said. She said if the budget allowed for it, at least three more officers would be valuable, along with a program coordinator for the Division of Animal Health.

The Guam Department of Agriculture is requesting $4.3 million for fiscal 2024, about $300,000 more than last fiscal year. The agency plans to utilize $24.3 million in federal grant money for operations in fiscal 2024.