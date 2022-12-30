6 animal control officers certified

Six animal control officers with the Guam Department of Agriculture have obtained their Basic Animal Control Officer certification from the National Animal Control Association, the department said.

"We currently have six animal control officers,” said Mariana Turner, territorial veterinarian at the Department of Agriculture. "As a comparison, at the beginning of 2022, we only had two field ACOs."

The animal control officers who received their certifications are Shane Benavente, Mathew Demapan, Clariza Amo, Michelle Santos, Albert Untalan and Joseph Duenas.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Animal control officers were required to complete a 20-hour course and pass an exam that was conducted over the last few months in order to receive certification, the department said in a press release.

There are two levels of the NACA certification and four of the six officers who received their basic certification have moved on to the ACO2 Academy course.

"At this time, only a high school diploma is required to apply for the animal control officer position," said Turner. "All other certifications are currently taking place after the hiring process."

According to NACA, it is important for animal care and control professionals to pursue education and become more aware when it comes to utilizing current practices in the field.

Not only a dog catcher

For many, the title animal control officer is associated with dog catcher, but there is much more to the job that makes it important in curbing the island’s stray dog and cat populations, according to Turner.

"The NACA animal control officer basic certification is an opportunity for our animal control officers to demonstrate their competency, show their commitment to the profession, and serves as a way to evaluate that they possess the skills and knowledge required for successful performance of their job duties," she said. "As a requirement to maintain their certification, the ACOs will also need to complete annual continuing education units, which ensures their knowledge stays fresh and up to date."

Before the certification course, the Guam Department of Agriculture had just one animal control officer for the entire island, according to Post files. Guam's stray animal population is estimated to be between 25,000 and 60,000. To put that into perspective, that is nearly 35% of the island's human population.

To have an impact on the stray population issue, Turner said, hiring more people isn’t the only solution.

“It is not a simple numbers game of hiring a plethora of animal control officers that will make the impact on the stray population. Instead, the impact the ACOs can have on the stray population is determined by the level of passion and commitment,” Turner said.

"To make a truly lasting change in the number of strays on the streets, we need to educate the community on responsible pet ownership, educate on the laws and ordinances regarding animals, and hold the community accountable for that responsibility by issuing citations and pursuing criminal neglect cases when necessary,” Turner said. "The animal control officer position isn’t simply one of dog catcher. It is so much more.”

It is a view shared by the director of the Guam Department of Agriculture, Chelsa Muna-Brecht.

“This agency fully recognizes and acknowledges the critical nature of Guam’s stray dog problem," she said. "With the support of this administration, the 36th Guam Legislature, our mayors and community partners like (Guam Animals In Need) and (Spay and Neuter Island Pets), we are mobilizing and facing this problem head on, as quickly and efficiently as we can. Putting our team through training and obtaining national certification is a great advancement in these efforts."

Currently, the department is not hiring any new ACOs, Turner said, but is instead focused on training and investing in the current ACOs.