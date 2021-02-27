6 businesses cited for breaking COVID-19 protocols

Six businesses, including one that paid a $1,000 fine, have so far been cited for breaking COVID-19 safety rules enforced since Thanksgiving Day, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

One of them was cited twice, and faces a total penalty of $3,500.

No individuals have been cited, according to Public Health spokesperson Janela Carrera, who provided a summary of citation tickets issued.

The first one to receive a citation was San Agustin Funeral Home, for not observing social distancing. It faces a fine of $1,000.

The Guam Police Department issued the citation on Dec. 14 to the funeral home, but the traffic court has so far not received the ticket.

Public Health's Division of Environmental Health on Jan. 8 cited Green Lizard, a bar in Tumon, for not observing social distancing and wearing of masks.

Green Lizard paid the $1,000 penalty on Feb. 4, or about four weeks after court appearance, based on Public Health data.

DEH cited Slippery Fish, a bar in Tumon, on Jan. 23 and then on Jan. 29, for violating social distancing and mask-wearing rules.

Slippery Fish faces a $1,000 fine for the first violation, and $2,500 for the second one. Its court appearances are set for March.

Bars weren't allowed to reopen until Feb. 24

Lieng's Restaurant in Tamuning, Korea Place restaurant at Micronesia Mall, and Pho Basi Vietnamese Restaurant in Tamuning each received a DEH citation this month for lack of a COVID-19 mitigation plan, lack of log book and not observing social distancing.

Each faces a $1,000 fine. Lieng's Restaurant's court appearance is in March, while the other two will be in April.

Public Health and GPD have been enforcing the public health pandemic rules and regulations.

Under these rules, residents can be fined up to $1,000, and businesses can be fined up to $10,000.

Anyone who wants to challenge or pay the citations can go through the Traffic Division of the Superior Court of Guam.