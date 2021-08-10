Six Guam businesses are getting a boost in sales, thanks to the Guam Department of Education's move to buy back-to-school supplies on behalf of thousands of students, with a budget of more than $4 million.

Through an invitation for bid, the selected suppliers are, according to GDOE:

• Sunleader Guam, which does business as Guam Modern Office Supply;

• ST Corp.;

• Goodland Inc., which does business as National Office Supply;

• Mariano Prime Ltd., which does business as MD WHolesale;

• Johndel International Inc., which does business as JMI-Edison; and

• Graphic Center.

Some of the suppliers are more known for selling goods other than school supplies.

JMI-Edison has described itself as a vendor for "anything from electric motors, power generation, medical equipment, and hotel and restaurant" materials and equipment.

MD WHolesale has described itself as a pharmaceutical and medical supply provider.

ST Corp. has described itself as a distributor of "wines, beers and consumer goods."

Graphic Center is in the printing business.

The aggregate dollar value of supplies each supplier will be able to sell to GDOE will vary and will not be known until all the purchase orders have been tallied, according to GDOE.

Each of GDOE's face-to-face students will receive $150 worth of instructional supplies under the Education Stabilization Fund II and another $323 is set aside for supplies in the American Rescue Plan to cover students' needs for the year.

The suppliers started ordering in May and while some supplies have arrived, other orders might take more time to be completed.

GDOE officials said the decision to purchase the instructional supplies was made with input at the school level instead of issuing vouchers to families.

“The teachers were actually the ones who were really generating those lists, we used them as the source of the information. Teachers got together and spoke with administrators to determine what types of supplies would be purchased,” Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez said. He said GDOE may consider the option of providing vouchers to parents for instructional supplies in the future.

Superindent Jon Fernandez said there are pros and cons that come with a voucher system. He noted that in the past, GDOE tried a voucher system for instructional supplies.

“Trying to track what’s being used, how much is being used and for what – there’s a different level of accountability for the voucher system. I think either way there are pros and cons and we are learning as we are going along, Fernandez said.

Ignacio Santos, the administrator for GDOE’s Federal Programs office, pointed out that issuing vouchers wouldn’t get the supplies to students quicker.

“Even if we went through a voucher system, we are still required to go out through an indefinite bid quantity and then from the indefinite bid quantity, we’re going to have to go out and vouchers through the school which is a very tedious process,” Santos said.

Instead, Santos said GDOE chose to eliminate the middleman.

“What has happened is we had the schools issue out and submit their proposals or quotations and then it’s going out directly to the schools so there’s no middleman in it,” Santos said.

Supplies for online learners

The funding for the instructional supplies, however, only covers face-to-face students.

“We did get a question from our online learners, saying, 'Those kinds of supplies are not really great for our model of learning, are there supplies that can be attuned to the online model of learning so those students can get that allocation as well?'” Fernandez said.

According to the superintendent, the department will consider this as they make plans moving forward.

“But I think the effort again is that we don’t want our students and parents to have to worry about those supply lists when we have money available to help address that gap and so it might not all be available on the first day,” Fernandez said.

As far as quality for the supplies students will receive, Sanchez said they are getting better quality materials, thanks to the bid process.

“When we do our school services for the bids, we have to try to describe the quality as best as possible and we’ve done this for several years. We know that if we get a pencil and pen that doesn’t work out, we are always taking notes and update our description in our bid packages so that we get better and better quality,” Sanchez said.