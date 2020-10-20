6 campaign to succeed Matanane as Yigo mayor

When Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane decided to not seek a third term, six individuals filed their candidacy to be the next mayor of the second most populous village with some 20,500 residents.

Yigo has the most mayoral candidates: four Democrats and two Republicans. Other villages have only up to four mayoral candidates, and other incumbent mayors don't have challengers.

"I just hope that whoever wins as the next mayor will also have the best interests of the people of Yigo at heart," Matanane, a Republican, told The Guam Daily Post on Monday.

There's also a husband-and-wife tandem in the race: Lillian O. Guerrero is running for mayor as a Democrat, while her husband, Frank Guerrero, is campaigning as a write-in candidate for vice mayor.

The six candidates are trying to get as many votes as possible out of the 6,133 registered Yigo voters.

"With so many candidates running, each vote matters. All I'm hoping for is people exercise their right to vote, to show they care about the future not only of Yigo, but also the whole of Guam," Yigo Vice Mayor Anthony P. Sanchez, now running for mayor, said on Monday.

Sanchez, 53, said with almost eight years as Yigo vice mayor, he already knows "the ins and outs to better lead" the village.

The Republican candidate said he hopes Yigo voters will avail of the early voting process "to avoid the big rush on Nov. 3."

'People want change for the better'

Frances S. Lizama, a Democrat candidate for mayor, believes Yigo has the most number of candidates because "the services are not being met and provided to the Yigo residents."

"It's evident just by the neglect of the beautification of our village and the lack of youth and manåmko' programs. Almost eight years have gone by and it's disheartening to see our village in the condition it is in, which by far, if I recall, is the worst it's been," Lizama said. "So most definitely people want change for the better."

Lizama, wife of the former Yigo mayor, Robert Lizama, worked at the Legislature, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, and at the Yigo mayor's office as administrative assistant in the late 1980s.

Peter M. Pascual, a Democrat mayoral candidate, said while there may be different reasons for seeing a robust number of candidates for Yigo, "I'm pretty sure all of us have the same agenda: to make Yigo better."

Pascual, who was with the Guam Air National Guard for 27 years and was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, said health and safety will be his utmost priority.

Because of COVID-19, he's not done door-to-door campaigning but he and his committee have been using phone calls and social media to reach out to voters, he said.

"There's a lot of interest in making Yigo better – that's why there's so many candidates. Because we didn't have a primary election, we ended up having six candidates in the general election instead of only two," Democrat candidate Dennis D. Flores said on Monday.

Flores, an aircraft mechanic for United Airlines for 31 years and a farmer, said he's been doing house-to-house visits to campaign but with social distancing and masks. Nothing beats personal interaction, he said, but he also maintains social media and WhatsApp group chat campaigning.

"We need to promote agricultural farming for sustainability," said Flores, 51. "Each village needs to have a digital welcome sign or a community sign that informs people about what's happening on island that they need to know right away."

James G. Santos, a Republican candidate, said the pandemic doesn't make it easy to knock on people's doors and ask for their help to vote, especially with Yigo having among the highest COVID infection rates.

"A lot of people are having difficulty and they need help," he said. "For me, it's not what you do to get elected but what you do when you got elected. I am a proactive type of person. I have ideas to fix things and issues I think I can improve upon."

Santos, 53, was with the Guam Police Department for 34 years, retiring as a captain. His campaigning is mainly through social media and meeting people sporadically with social distancing and masks.

Lillian O. Guerrero, 63, said she has the skills and experience "to make a difference," citing her stint with the Guam Department of Labor as a grants writer to see whether Yigo will be able to avail of grants that could help it recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I retired from the Guam Department of Labor in 2002, and was instrumental in bringing in about $76 million in disaster unemployment assistance," she said.

Long before Yigo was confirmed as having among the highest COVID rates on Guam, Guerrero said she and her husband had been taking extra precautions while campaigning.

Her husband, Frank Guerrero, an Army veteran who also served as a Green Beret during his service and assistant manager for LamLam Tours for 25 years, is running as a write-in candidate for Yigo vice mayor.

"So my husband and I are using our truck to go around different areas of Yigo, playing our recorded message and platform. It's safe for everyone. We also have with us brochures, which we also distribute to some stores, restaurants and bakeries," said Guerrero, who also worked for the military's Transition Assistance Program.

Yigo has three candidates for vice mayor: two Democrats and one Republican.

The candidates

Yigo mayoral candidates: Democrat

#1 Dennis D. Flores

#2 Frances S. Lizama

#3 Lillian O. Guerrero

#4 Peter M. Pascual

Yigo mayoral candidates: Republican

#1 Anthony P. Sanchez

#2 James G. Santos

Yigo vice mayoral candidates: Democrat

#1 Sylvia A. Flores

#2 Edward J.L. Lujan

Yigo vice mayoral candidate: Republican

#1 Loreto V. Leones

'May the best person win'

As for Matanane's message to the six who are vying to succeed him as Yigo mayor, he said, "Good luck. May the best person win."

When his term ends in January, Matanane said he will focus on being a full-time farmer.

"Especially with the coronavirus, I really think Guam has to be self-sufficient and plant as much local produce as possible," he said. "There are lots of farmlands that we can cultivate and plant for our food."