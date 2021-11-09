There were six deaths that occurred over three months that officials have linked to COVID-19.

The Joint Information Center reported the six COVID-19-related fatalities, including two previously unreported COVID-19-related deaths in September and October.

• The 250th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 11. The patient, a 92-year-old woman, was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She was a known positive case.

• The 251st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Oct. 24. The patient, a 70-year-old man, had tested positive on Oct. 10. He was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 252nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital on Nov. 5. The patient, a 72-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 1, was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 253rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the GRMC on Nov. 8. The patient, an 81-year-old woman who tested positive on Oct. 30, was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 254th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 8,. The patient, a 72-year-old male who tested positive on Oct. 29, was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 255th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Nov. 9. The patient, a 74-year-old woman who tested positive on Nov. 9, was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

“Josh, Jeff, and I are deeply saddened with each report of losses from our community,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We grieve with the island and pray the memories of them bring solace in these difficult times. Even though we remain in the clutches of the COVID-19 virus, our efforts will not waver. The basic mitigation measures including wearing your mask, washing your hands, watching your distance, and getting vaccinated remain the greatest defenses in this fight.”

There are 38 patients at local hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19. Six patients are in the intensive care units and of those four require ventilators. There are 18 patients who’ve been vaccinated and 19 who have not. Two of the patients are minors.

64 new COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 out of 924 tests performed on Nov 8.

A little over half of those cases, 34, were identified through contact tracing.

Guam has a total of 18,752 officially reported cases, as of Tuesday. There are 2,692 people in active isolation. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 6.7.

Pediatric vaccinations

Children ages 5-11 are now eligible to get vaccinated. Clinics are available at:

• DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center, Dededo: Mondays from 9 a.m.-noon; and Fridays from 1-4 p.m.

• DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center, Inalåhan: Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon.

• University of Guam Calvo Field House: Wednesday from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

DPHSS released a list of requirements necessary for vaccination:

• parent/legal guardian must have a government-issued photo identification (ID)

• minor must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

• parent/legal guardian must provide government-issued photo ID to validate minor’s age

• parent/legal guardian must provide minor’s birth certificate

• guardians must present legal guardianship or power-of-attorney documents.