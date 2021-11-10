6 fatalities, including 2 from previous months, linked to COVID-19

There were six deaths that occurred over three months that officials have linked to COVID-19.

The Joint Information Center reported the six COVID-19-related fatalities, including two previously unreported COVID-19-related deaths in September and October.

• The 250th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 11. The patient, a 92-year-old woman, was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She was known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

• The 251st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Oct. 24. The patient, a 70-year-old man, had tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 10. He was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 252nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Nov. 5. The patient, a 72-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 1, was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 253rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Nov. 8. The patient, an 81-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 30, was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 254th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 8,. The patient, a 72-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 29, was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 255th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Nov. 9. The patient, a 74-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 9, was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero extended condolences on behalf of her family and the administration. She also encouraged residents to continue to wear their masks, wash hands, and maintain social distancing, as well as get vaccinated to protect themselves and the community.

There are 38 patients at local hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 out of 924 tests performed on Nov 8.

(Daily Post Staff)

Pediatric vaccinations

Children ages 5-11 are now eligible to get vaccinated. Clinics are available at:

• DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center, Dededo: Mondays from 9 a.m.-noon; and Fridays from 1-4 p.m.

• DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center, Inalåhan: Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon.

• University of Guam Calvo Field House: Wednesday from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

DPHSS released a list of requirements necessary for vaccination:

• Parent/legal guardian must have a government-issued photo identification (ID).

• Minor must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

• Parent/legal guardian must provide government-issued photo ID to validate minor’s age.

• Parent/legal guardian must provide minor’s birth certificate.

• Guardians must present legal guardianship or power-of-attorney documents.