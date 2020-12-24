Six people who each separately face sexual assault charges involving underage children were recently indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

The indictments were handed down on Monday.

• Francis William Cruz, 68, was charged with attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony. He allegedly attempted to touch the groin of a 12-year-old victim on Sept. 23.

• Giovanni Mendiola Duenas, 57, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony. He allegedly touched the 15-year-old victim’s genital area between Nov. 18, 2014 through Nov. 17, 2015.

• Anthony Earl Leon Guerrero Taitague, 47, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor. He allegedly touched a 14-year-old victim’s genitals between Dec. 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2014.

• Edward Ace Sicat, 28, also known as Kim, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony. He allegedly put his mouth and hands on the 7-year-old victim’s genitals on or about the period between Oct. 14, 2017 through Oct. 13, 2019.

• Joshua Pangelinan Castro, 39, was charged twice with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and child abuse as a misdemeanor. He allegedly touched the genitals of a 15-year-old victim on or about the period between Jan. 1, 2019 and April 28, 2019.

• Luis Mateo Lujan, 84, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He allegedly forced the 11-year-old victim to touch his genitals in June.

“A grand jury is made up of 16-23 members of the community who hear evidence and decide whether there is reasonable cause to believe that an accused has committed a crime. At least 12 Grand Jury members must agree that reasonable cause exists in order to return a True Bill,” the Attorney General’s Office stated.

The AG’s office is presenting and prioritizing more grand jury cases in order to address the backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the cases, involving alleged incidents from 2014 and 2015, were brought before the grand jury just recently. One reason is that the defendant could have been at large or the alleged crime wasn’t reported until years later, according to the AG's office.