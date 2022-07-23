Six people were injured in two separate car crashes reported on Friday.

A man and woman were rushed to the Guam Memorial Hospital after Guam Fire Department medics responded to a crash along Route 4 in Yona at 5:20 pm., according to GFD spokesperson Nicolas Garrido.

The pair suffered serious injuries.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash, and the Guam Police Department has not detailed, as of press time Friday, its involvement or the status of any ongoing police work.

Traffic delays

Friday commuters were delayed by a separate three-car collision in Dededo.

It happened just after noon along Alageta Street and the Route 16 overpass.

The occupants of the cars suffered from minor injuries, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

GPD officers and GFD medics were also on the scene.

The crash resulted in authorities redirecting both north- and south-bound traffic until the wreckage could be cleared.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.