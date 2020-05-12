Six mayoral hopefuls were the first to file their candidacy papers, when the Guam Election Commission on Monday started accepting packets for the 2020 elections.

This is fewer than the number of first-day filings during previous elections.

This may have to do with the difficulty of securing police and court clearances as a result of limited government operations during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, according to Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Anthony "Tony" Chargualaf, a Democratic candidate for mayor of Inarajan, was the first one to submit a "complete" candidate packet that the commission accepted a little past 8 a.m.

"It was a challenge to get clearances from the Superior Court, the U.S. District Court and the Guam Police Department because their operations were limited during the pandemic shutdown," he said. "It's a good feeling to be able to overcome the hurdles. We worked hard to get these documents we need so we can file on the first day."

Chargualaf, a retired Guam Waterworks Authority employee and longtime community volunteer, was the third potential candidate in line before the GEC office opened.

The two in line before him had incomplete documents, however, so they had to get the rest of the required documents before the commission could accept their packet.

Prior to the COVID-19 restrictions, Chargualaf was already able to get some 250 petition signatures – much more than the minimum 100.

"We could have gotten more signatures, but we complied with the governor's order of social distancing," he said. "I grew up as a poor boy, but GWA gave me so much opportunity so I want to give back to this community."

Umatac Mayor Johnny "Bada" Quinata, seeking reelection, said he didn't get to file his "complete" candidate packet until after 10 a.m. because he had to first obtain local court clearance Monday morning.

"I was at the Northern Court Satellite in Dededo at 7 a.m., so I had to wait for them to open and then went to GEC after that," he said.

The order of the acceptance of complete candidate packets, according to Pangelinan, is as follows:

Anthony "Tony" Chargualaf, running for Inarajan mayor, Democrat Umatac Mayor Johnny "Bada" Quinata, running for reelection, Republican Kenneth Mantanona, running for Inarajan mayor, Democrat Gilbert Aguon, running for Umatac mayor, Democrat Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald, running for reelection, Republican Albert S. Atoigue, running for Talofofo mayor, Democrat

Atoigue, 66, and his daughter were already in line by about 7:30 a.m. at the GEC's temporary location in Hagåtña. He was the first to try to file an application.

However, the commission later said he was lacking a local court clearance, so he had to obtain that first. Atoigue was able to complete the requirements before the first-day filing had ended.

"I am looking forward to continuing with my campaign," he said.

Pangelinan said the GEC commissioners will ratify the candidacy filings in early July. Once ratified, their candidacy for the Aug. 29 primary election becomes official.

Up for grabs in this year's primary elections are seats for senator, mayor, vice mayor, congressional delegate and public auditor.

The Guam Election Commission will continue to accept candidacy filings at its temporary location at Suite A11 on the ground floor of the GCIC building in Hagåtña, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., through June 30.