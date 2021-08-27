William Topasna Mantanona was emotional inside the District Court of Guam as he showed remorse for his involvement in tampering with a jury member who was involved in a major federal drug case.

The case, which included defendants Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser, ended in a mistrial.

William Mantanona was sentenced Thursday afternoon by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood to serve six months as assigned by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

"I am truly sorry that we have to come to this point where I made a mistake," said William Mantanona. "I hope that you will find it in your heart to forgive me and accept my apology. Thank you for hearing my case, Your Honor."

William Mantanona was indicted on charges of jury tampering and making a false statement, but pleaded guilty only to the second charge, admitting he lied about knowing the juror and speaking to the juror about the trial when he was questioned by special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

He admitted that between Oct. 11, 2018, and Nov. 2, 2018, he met with a juror in the federal drug case against Martinez and Moser to discuss the verdict.

Martinez and Moser's case was moved to California after jurors in Guam twice failed to reach a verdict in their drug trials. The government has alleged the case involved $2.5 million worth of drugs.

'A cop that went bad'

Court documents state that in a recorded conversation between William Mantanona and his brother, John "Boom" Mantanona, who allegedly asked his brother to call the juror and attend the trial in order to "surprise" the juror.

John Mantanona, a retired Guam police officer and former FBI task force member, is being tried separately in the case.

"I was very upset because over a million dollars was spent in that trial. Just so much security in this case. This was a very expensive trial. We don't want a case to end where it has to be retried again. This case was then sent off island," said Tydingco-Gatewood. "It's clear to the court that there was tampering with jurors for purposes of coming up to verdict that there would be no guilty (verdict) and there would have to be a mistrial. It appears to me that you were very much front and center and involved your brother in this case."

A judicial recommendation was made to have William Mantanona serve his prison term in Guam.

The U.S. Probation Office had recommended that William Mantanona be spared from having to serve any prison time due to his medical condition.

William Mantanona will be allowed to remain out of prison until federal prison officials tell him to begin serving his sentence.

He also will be placed on two years of supervised release and has been ordered by the court not to discuss the case with his brother.

"(John Mantanona) was a cop that went bad. He was a good cop and comes from a good family. Unfortunately, something went bad with him and here we are," Tydingco-Gatewood said.

John Mantanona continues to wait for his case to go to trial in federal court.