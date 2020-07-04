Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, two of them affiliated with the military.

There are now 102 active COVID-19 cases on Guam and two of them are hospitalized, according to the Joint Information Center.

Two of the cases were identified during testing by the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Two cases tested positive from the Department of Defense. One case tested positive from Diagnostic Laboratory Services and one case tested positive from Guam Memorial Hospital.

Public Health tested 359 individuals for COVID-19 on Thursday. In addition to the Public Health testing on Thursday, Friday's results include samples from COVID-19 community testing held at the Mangilao Senior Center/Mangilao Night Market on June 30 and COVID-19 community testing held at the Yigo Gym on July 2.

There have been a total of 286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths. A total of 179 people have been released from isolation, and there are 102 active cases. Of those cases, 240 are classified as civilians and 46 are military service members.

Between March, when testing began, and July 3, there have been 14,263 samples that tested negative.

Of the active cases, 100 are listed in stable condition and two individuals are hospitalized.