Six new positive cases were returned following testing conducted Saturday by the Public Health Laboratory. This brings the total number of confirmed cases on Guam to 93.

There were 20 samples that were tested on Saturday. 13 were returned negative and one was deemed inconclusive.

Earlier Saturday, additional results from samples taken at Naval Hospital and tested at the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego, California returned three additional positive cases, according to the Joint Information Center.

There have been 20 patients who have recovered from the disease and are said to no longer have symptoms.

On Friday evening, a 67-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to the Philippines died at Guam Memorial Hospital.

There have been four confirmed COVID-19 related deaths on Guam.