There were six new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday.

Two of the cases were identified during testing by the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Two cases tested positive from the Department of Defense. One case tested positive from the Diagnostic Laboratory Services and one case tested positive from Guam Memorial Hospital.

Public Health tested 359 individuals for COVID-19.

357 samples tested returned negative.

According to the Joint Information Center, the results included samples from community testing held at the Mangilao Senior Center/Mangilao Night Market on June 30 and community testing held at the Yigo Gym on Thursday.

There have been a total of 286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths. 179 people have been released from isolation, and there are 102 active cases. Of those cases, 240 are classified as civilians and 46 are military service members.

Since testing began there have been over 14,860 samples tested and of that, 14,263 tested negative.

Of the active cases, 100 are listed in stable condition and only two individuals are hospitalized.