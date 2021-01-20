Six new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 565 tests.

One case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine.

Guam now has 7,521 reported cases of COVID-19 with 128 deaths. There are 119 people in active isolation and 7,274 who have completed isolation.

The COVID Area Risk Score has dropped to 1.0 from the 1.3 of previous days. The score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

There currently are nine COVID-19 patients at local hospitals.

• Guam Memorial Hospital has seven patients; three are in the intensive care unit and on ventilators

• Guam Regional Medical City has two patients, neither are in ICU.

• Naval Hospital Guam has no COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, vaccination continues at University of Guam field house and the Southern Regional Health Center this week.

Guam now has 3,156 Guamanians who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

There are 12,304 Guamanians who have received their first dose.

Ages 75 and up

On Thursday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services will continue vaccination clinics starting at 8:30 a.m. at the field house for manåmko’ ages 75 and up who received their first vaccination on Dec. 31, 2020 and are now up for their second dose.

Ages 60 and up

For manåmko’ ages 60 and older who want their first dose of the vaccine, vaccination will be held:

• Southern Region Community Health Center: 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

• Okkodo High School: Saturday also at 8:30 a.m.