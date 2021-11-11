6 residents earn guest services certificates

Six island residents received their endorsement as certified guest service professionals and members of the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute in a ceremony on Nov. 10.

The five-hour training course on customer service was held in September. It was sponsored by the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute and led by instructors Eric Chong and Kenneth R Perez.

The training helps prepare individuals to work in industries or areas where customer-interaction is needed.

“With solid guest service skills, your clients will be a valuable addition to any hospitality operation," according to a Guam Commission for Educator Certification press release.

"Through Guest Service Gold, trainees learn how to anticipate guest needs, deliver memorable experiences, and turn around difficult situations. No time in position is required to earn the certification, giving your clients a marketable edge when applying for their first hospitality (private/governmental) job."

Those who earned certification, are:

• Carim D. Yanoria, School of Education, University of Guam

• Pascual Carlo Olivares, School of Education, UOG

• Dylan Ross Mendiola Camacho

• Gia Paige Camacho

• Fran-Nicole Mendiola Camacho, Guam Commission for Educator Certification

• Gwendolyn V Manglona, Guam Commission for Educator Certification