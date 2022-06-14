Six voter initiatives and referendums could be presented to the Guam Election Commission as early as this week, including having an elected prosecutor and a part-time Legislature, as well as getting rid of primary elections and increasing the number of senators from 15 to 21.

Private citizen Ken Leon-Guerrero, in an interview with The Guam Daily Post at GEC on Monday, showed the draft referendums and initiatives, including a proposed Corrupt Practices Act that seeks to allow taxpayers to sue the government and government officials in their professional and personal capacity for alleged violations of laws or rules.

Leon-Guerrero is also a Republican senatorial candidate.

"I'm taking a two-pronged approach," he said, referring to his second senatorial run and the planned filing of initiatives and referendums on issues that he said he's been advocating for 15 years.

An initiative process allows citizens to propose a new law and to adopt or reject it through a vote.

A referendum process, meanwhile, allows citizens to initiate action to repeal or uphold existing laws or parts of them.

Leon-Guerrero's planned proposed initiatives and referendums are:

• A referendum to eliminate the primary election, which he said is the main barrier for new candidates to run for office.

• An initiative to mandate a part-time Legislature. "Each session only deals with three to seven bills. That's ridiculous," he said, especially considering the quality of legislation considered. "(They talk about) changing the retirement date for police officers while we have thousands of people struggling financially," he said.

• An initiative to increase the number of senators from 15 to 21. "Right now, we have too much power concentrated in too few hands," he said. "A quorum right now is eight people and if three abstain, we could pass a bill into law with five votes."

• An initiative called the Corrupt Practices Act, which seeks to allow taxpayers to sue the government and elected or appointed government officials in both their professional and personal capacities if they allegedly violate laws or regulations. He cited as an example the lack of repercussions for those who allegedly violated procurement laws when money was transferred, with no contract, for the first COVID-19 quarantine facility at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa.

• A referendum to allow the election of a public prosecutor and bring back the attorney general as an appointed position. "Right now we have an elected AG but he does not represent the people of Guam," Leon-Guerrero said.

• A referendum to empower the public auditor to prosecute violators of law and give the Office of Public Accountability a fixed annual budget of 0.005% of the government of Guam's budget.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said Monday an initiative measure may be proposed if it is signed by at least 10% of all the registered voters at the time of the filing.

If the filing happens this week, she said, then each of the proposed initiatives should have at least 5,221 signatures or 10% of the 52,209 voters registered as of May 31.

An initiative is deemed successful if at least 50% plus one of all voters who go to the polls to vote in the general election at which the initiative was placed on the ballot, approves the initiative.

Pangelinan also said a referendum measure may be proposed if it is signed by 20% of all voters counted for all candidates for the governor at the last preceding election, which was 2018. She said at least 7,190 signatures are needed to propose a referendum measure this election.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, only 13 individuals had filed their candidacy documents with the commission. Jonathan Savares is the latest to file his candidacy, according to the commission. Savares is seeking to run for senator as a Democrat.

June 28 is the last day to file to be a candidate in the primary election.