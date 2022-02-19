A man who was involved in a slew of armed robberies reported in 2018 was sentenced to spend a total of six years in the Department of Corrections prison.

Jesse Joe San Nicolas Delgado, 27, was sentenced before Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte on Friday.

He was given credit for the time he has already served in prison, and Adult Probation Services estimates that he could be released on May 24, 2024.

He will also be placed on three years of parole.

Delgado had pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and armed carjacking.

He was ordered to have no contact and to stay away from the victim.

The robberies, which involved co-defendant Jeremy Evaristo, occurred between May 16 and 21 at the Lucky Land Game Room, Ritidian Beach and Ritidian Point, and a vehicle theft at Guam Community College.

Court documents state that Delgado said Evaristo planned the robberies and distributed the money and other stolen items.