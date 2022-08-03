60 Acts of Community for 60th Anniversary

On Aug. 2, Community First Guam Federal Credit Union celebrated its 60th anniversary by doing community service, through an initiative called, "60 Acts of Community," to demonstrate appreciation toward six decades of Guam's support.

The "60 Acts of Community" is an outreach initiative driven by its employees to celebrate the credit union’s milestone 60th anniversary in Guam, the credit union stated recently in a press release.

The first Act of Community began July 30 and involved a cleanup at the capital of Hagåtña. Community First is currently constructing its new Hagåtña headquarters, aiming to open in early 2023.

Perry Taitano, chairman of the board for Community First, expressed his gratitude toward the loyalty of the credit union's members.

“From our board of directors to our associates, we agreed that our yearlong celebration should meaningfully thank our members for their trust and loyalty throughout these six decades. What better way to do it than to focus outward and help make our communities better places to live and work,” Taitano said.

Teams from CFGFCU's four member service centers in Hagåtña, Tamuning, Mangilao and Dededo took part in the cleanup in Hagåtña to begin the celebration. They also committed to doing 15 acts of service throughout the year, according to CFGFCU.