60 new COVID-19 cases; total active cases now 849

There are 60 new COVID-19 cases on Guam, pushing the number of active cases to 849, according to the Joint Information Center.

The total number of confirmed cases since testing started in march is 1,347.

There have been 488 people who’ve completed isolation. Guam has seen 10 COVID-19-related deaths.

Officials also reported that a 911 Emergency Medical Dispatcher has tested positive for COVID-19.

To prevent further contamination, the 911 Center, along with Guam Fire Department personnel, will be temporarily relocated to the Guam Fire Department headquarters in Agana. Personnel from the Guam Police Department Tactical Communications Center will relocate to the Dededo Precinct Command.

GFD and GPD personnel will be conducting a thorough decontamination of the facility and equipment before allowing employees to return.

During the transition and temporary location use, there will be no loss or disruption of 911 services to the community.

Employees at the 911 Center and TCC have been wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines while on duty; however, they have been instructed to report any flu-like signs or symptoms to their supervisor for immediate evaluation and isolation.

Asan-Maina Mayor’s Office closed

The Asan-Maina Mayor’s Office will be closed until further notice, while the office undergoes sanitation and deep cleaning after confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case within the office.

Any Asan-Maina residents that need assistance can contact the Asan-Maina’s Mayor’s Office by email at asanmainamayor@gmail.com. Beginning Monday, August 31, residents can also contact the Mayors’ Council of Guam at 472-6940 or 477-8461.

DPHSS DEH Processing Center Section still closed

The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health’s (DEH) Processing Center Section, which issues health certificates, sanitary permits, and Guam controlled substances registration will be closed for customer service operations effective Aug. 31 until further notice.

All Food Safety Health Certificate Training Courses scheduled from Aug. 21 to Sept. 5 are cancelled; these courses will be rescheduled.

All Health Certificates that expired from July 21 to Sept. 4 will also be considered valid until further notice.