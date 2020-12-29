$600 aid, jobless benefits now law

President Donald Trump's approval of the long-awaited $908 billion pandemic relief package means thousands of Guam residents will be kept from hunger, homelessness and deeper financial troubles.

The package also speeds up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. It's a part of the larger $2.3 trillion government spending bill Trump signed on Sunday, which is Monday Guam time. The president's action averts a federal government shutdown this week.

The relief package extends unemployment assistance to March and gives $600 in direct aid to each eligible taxpayer.

But displaced workers may have to wait for possibly up to a month to start filing for unemployment aid again, depending on how soon the U.S. Department of Labor comes up with the policies and guidance, said Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola.

"You can't file or do anything yet at this time. Stay tuned, wait for announcements as to when you can file or how," Dell'Isola said.

Unemployment aid is up to $645 a week. That's $345 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and $300 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation for eligible workers.

Some 27,000 filed for individual unemployment claims on Guam since June, and most of them have already received their payments worth nearly $500 million.

Provisions intact

Del. Michael San Nicolas said provisions that benefit Guam remain intact in the bill.

It includes $75 million in rent assistance for Guam small businesses and residents. It also extends the moratorium on evictions through Jan. 31, 2021.

The package also provides a new round of Paycheck Protection Program aid for small businesses to keep their payroll.

Now that the relief package is law, Guam will see:

• An extension of the PUA program, at $345 per week, up to March 14, 2021. The maximum PUA eligibility claims period is extended from 39 weeks, to 50 weeks.

• A restart of the FPUC for $300 a week, up to March 14, 2021. The prior FPUC was for $600 a week.

• A second economic impact payment of $600 per taxpayer or $1,200 for married couples filing jointly, and $600 per qualifying child.

• $75 million in direct rental assistance, which can also be used to pay past-due household utility bills.

• An extension of the eviction moratorium to Jan. 31, 2021, so no one will be kicked out of their houses between now and when the rent relief program should be established and rolled out.

• A 15% increase in monthly food assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

• A new round of the PPP, a forgivable loan program for small businesses to keep their employees on payroll.

• Direct education funds through the Educational Stabilization Fund.

• Additional funding for child care facilities and Head Start programs.

• Medicaid coverage for citizens of freely associated states living on Guam and in the U.S.

Rolling them out quickly

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said "while no bill is perfect," the package will extend unemployment benefits to millions of Americans throughout the nation and on Guam.

The governor said she has instructed the appropriate local agencies to contact their federal counterparts and prepare for the new round of processes and bureaucracy that comes with any act of Congress.

As of Monday, it's not clear how soon Guam taxpayers can receive their $600 economic impact payment check.

"As President (Joe) Biden has said, this act is a meaningful down payment on the larger aid package that must come once he takes office. Our job now is to ensure that each of these programs is rolled out as quickly as our federal partners will allow," the governor said.

"I want to thank our allies in the National Governors Association, our friends in the Senate, and our Guam delegate for all their work on our behalf," the governor added.