600 join union lawsuit over double pay

Some 600 employees have so far decided to join the Guam Federation of Teachers' lawsuit to seek payment of unpaid pay for work performed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to GFT representative Robert Koss.

Koss said GFT will turn over the list of plaintiffs to the attorney today "so he can finalize the pleadings."

He believes the case will be filed in federal court on behalf of public employees who worked during the state of emergency. The case will be filed "when final product is approved," Koss said.

Personnel who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic, from nurses to police officers, have been demanding double pay.

The GFT case is separate from the lawsuit filed in local court last week by attorney Tom Fisher, on behalf of police officer Steve Topasna, seeking to compel GovGuam to compensate essential employees with double pay for hours they're required to work during the public health emergency.

Plans of filing a lawsuit to recover unpaid wages became more pronounced when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero vetoed Bill 326-35, which would have adopted the governor's COVID-19 differential pay tiers into law and specified that essential employees were entitled to double pay on top of GovGuam's differential pay.