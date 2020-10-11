Guam’s 60th COVID-19-related fatality is a 60-year-old man.

He was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 3 and tested positive upon admission, according to the Joint Information Center. He died at approximately 3:51 a.m. today. The patient had underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19.

“Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to those he cherished. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult of times,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Making these announcements is very difficult, and each death brings sadness to our people. Let's continue with our fight against this virus. Keep our guards up. Wear your masks, social distance and avoid social gatherings.”

22 more cases

The JIC also reported 22 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the confirmed cases for Guam to 3,078.

There are 947 people in active isolation and 2,071 who have completed isolation.