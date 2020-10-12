Guam's 60th COVID-19-related fatality was a 60-year-old man.

He was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 3 and tested positive for the disease upon admission, according to the Joint Information Center. He died about 3:51 a.m. Sunday. The patient had underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19, according to JIC.

"Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I send our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to those he cherished. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult of times," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Making these announcements is very difficult, and each death brings sadness to our people. Let's continue with our fight against this virus. Keep our guards up. Wear your masks, social distance and avoid social gatherings."

New cases

The JIC also reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the confirmed number of cases on Guam to 3,078.

There are 947 people in active isolation and 2,071 who have completed isolation.