61 COVID-19 deaths to date

As the government announces another COVID-19-related fatality, one doctor said the island is looking at a third surge unless residents take safety requirements to heart.

The island's 61st COVID-related fatality died at Guam Memorial Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

In light of the increasing number of positive cases in the community, Dr. Hoa Nguyen, chairman of the governor’s physicians advisory group, is calling for the community to “stand up” against COVID-19 by following public health safety requirements.

Nguyen said he doesn’t want the island to go into another lockdown.

“You cannot go backwards,” he said. “Personally, I’m not for another lockdown. We just have to find a way to ... live with this virus.”

The problem, however, is more people are getting infected and it’s causing an increase in hospitalization numbers.

“If people do not follow the ... social distancing and also don’t stop visiting each other, we’re going to be in a very harsh situation,” he said.

As of Tuesday evening, there were a total of 62 people with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 59 with 11 patients in the intensive care unit; four people on ventilators.

• Guam Regional Medical City: 1

• Naval Hospital Guam: 2 patients, both in the ICU.

The governor, considering the recent surge in cases, won't be lifting any current restrictions, said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's spokeswoman. Over the weekend, 181 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Department of Public Health and Social Services. As of Tuesday, there have been 3,170 people who've tested positive since March.

Nguyen said Public Health data shows the largest cause of COVID-19 transmission is family contact, but that's closely followed by community contact and a fast-growing workplace contact.

“Right now our positive rates are going up and it's not going down,” he said. “And I’m telling you if we don’t do something to get it down, it’s going to be much, much worse from what it is right now. ... A lot of families might lose a loved one.

“We are stretching our hospital capacity way over our limit, our record now is higher than our record in the last one.”

He said we may even be looking at a third surge that surpasses August and September’s numbers, where new positive cases increased by more than 1,000 and the number of fatalities multiplied several times over.

“And on top of that, there’s a surge on the non-COVID patients – people with heart attacks and strokes,” he said, explaining that people with high blood pressure, diabetes and other high-risk factors are still coming to both hospitals as well.

“We need help. We need people to really abide by the quarantine, social distancing, no congregating.”

Not helping

Nguyen was disheartened to hear about a restaurant down south that had opened to a 100-plus capacity.

“That doesn’t help, I tell you,” he said, noting businesses have to be careful and do their part to abide by the rules that are there to help keep people safe.

Nguyen said with that many people, they’re just waiting to see if anyone comes out sick from that event.

“It’s still too early to tell right now,” he said. Anything coming would be the next seven days or so based on the virus’ incubation period.

“We are bracing for anything coming out of that gathering,” Nguyen said.

“The bottom line is ... the health care workers and the hospital is the last stand. The front line is the public, everyone in the community,” he added. “And for the community and the economy to move forward, we need the whole front line to stand up.”