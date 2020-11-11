61 new positives at DOC

Sixty inmates and one officer tested positive following yesterday's COVID-19 tests at the Department of Corrections.

The new cases are from the 259 inmates and seven officers tested. There are 153 test results that are pending, said Deputy Director Robert Camacho.

He said the Department of Public Health and Social Services and Centers for Disease Control and Protection will be revisiting DOC to make additional assessments.

"At the present time, we are isolating the inmates at different wings/corridors for those with COVID," he stated.

"Homeland Security and (Department of Public Works) are assisting us in providing medical tents and containers for any overflow. DOC already has a quarantine site and are making appropriate changes in the facility inmate population for proper isolation."

Camacho added that this is the third round of testing DOC has conducted.

Testing will continue at the Hagåtña Detention Facility starting on Thursday.