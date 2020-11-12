61 test positive at prison

Guam added 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday including 61 from the island's prison, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

Sixty inmates and one corrections officer tested positive for COVID-19, and they remain in isolation.

With more cases islandwide, including more than 300 from the Black Construction Corp. workers' compound, Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk score is now 33.4, more than six times the 5.0 risk score that's ideal for Guam, according to JIC.

The high risk score slims Guam's chances of relaxing social distancing rules as the holiday season comes up, putting a damper on family gatherings. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Guam needed to be at a risk score of 5.0 to relax distancing and congregating rules during the holidays.

The risk score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

The 61 new COVID-19 cases at the Department of Corrections facility followed the testing of 359 inmates and seven corrections officers on Tuesday. More test results from the prison are being processed.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Atlanta office sent representatives to the Mangilao prison compound on Saturday and the CDC visitor is expected to revisit the prison this week.

Prior to the 61 new cases at the prison, there were eight inmates and 38 DOC personnel who tested positive, straining the prison's manpower.

To help address the shortage of manpower, DOC pulled officers from other areas including the probation office and internal affairs.

Overall, on Guam to date, there have been a total of 5,755 officially reported cases of COVID-19.

The latest death – Guam's 91st – was confirmed Tuesday. The fatality was a 37-year-old man with known health conditions complicated by COVID-19, according to JIC.

Hospitalizations have decreased to 80 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday — down from more than 100 in one day about two weeks ago.

Guam Memorial Hospital had 69 COVID-19 patients, 15 of whom were in the intensive care unit and 10 were on breathing machines.

Naval Hospital Guam had four COVID-19 patients, and two of them were in the ICU.

Guam Regional Medical City had seven patients with COVID-19, three were in the ICU and one was on a ventilator.