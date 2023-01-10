The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center’s holiday ride-share program was a success on all accounts, according to the department’s director, Theresa Arriola, who noted that the crisis hotline also received a number of calls for help.

“Through the Christmas weekend, it was at 29 calls serviced for the holiday safe ride program,” Arriola said.

The Safe Drive Home designated driver service was offered by GBHWC and Tohge Inc., Guam's only peer-run recovery community, from Dec. 21, 2022, to Jan. 2. By the time it came to a close, the total number of calls had nearly tripled.

“We had 61 safe ride homes over the holiday period,” Arriola told The Guam Daily Post.

Safe Drive Home was a free service, with each ride request accommodating up to five people who had too much to drink during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Arriola noted that the numbers were positive. She indicated 61 people celebrated responsibly and made it home safely without incident.

The program was offered in response to statistics cited from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which stated, “every day, about 32 people in the U.S. die in drunk driving crashes,” Post files state.

Guam Police Department Officer Morgan Reyes wrote in a column for the Post earlier last month that between 2018 and 2021, Guam averaged three traffic-related fatalities in the month of December.

According to a release from GBHWC at the program's launch, “all deaths were preventable,” noting that it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration over 0.08%.

Over the holidays, a number of calls also came in to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is available 24 hours a day by dialing 988.

“We received a total of 1,093 calls in the month of December. So the amount of calls stayed pretty consistent,” Arriola said.

The top five reasons for the calls were: loneliness, family issues, frustration, anxiety and to learn about resources and gain more information.

Arriola reported that 3% of callers were between the ages of 25 to 34 years old, 51% were between the ages of 35 to 44, 2% were between the ages of 45 to 54, 23% were between the ages of 55 to 64 and 20% of callers’ ages were not disclosed.