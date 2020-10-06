614 inmates, detainees test negative for COVID-19

COVID-19 testing over the past several weeks involving 614 inmates and detainees showed all tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the Department of Corrections announced Monday.

On Thursday, DPHSS tested the remaining 128 inmates housed in Adult Correctional Facility.

"All test results came back negative and DOC remains COVID-19 free," according a DOC statement.

DOC’s management team wants to thank the Department of Public Health and Social Services staff for assisting DOC with the testing and all DOC personnel for their diligence in continuing to ensure DOC remains COVID-19 free, DOC stated.

“Across the nation, congregate areas like prisons are experiencing issues with COVID-19 transmission. At DOC, we continue to adhere to strict protocols for staff reporting for duty as well as aggressive contact tracing, when needed. Through this mass testing, we have confirmed that we have been able to prevent infection among our inmate and detainee population—a testament to DOC and the DPHSS’ commitment to protecting this highly vulnerable population,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in a press release.

Tests were also conducted at the Women’s Facility, Community Correctional Center and the Hagåtña Detention Facility.

“We applaud DOC leadership, Director Joe Carbullido and Deputy Director Robert Camacho, for their work to protect the health of our inmates and detainees as well as balance the protection and safety of our public. Our Administration will continue to support DOC, and all public safety officers, by ensuring adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizers, and other resources to fulfill their mission,” stated Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

