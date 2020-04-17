615 sailors test positive, 5 hospitalized

The Navy has confirmed 615 sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt are afflicted with COVID-19.

Five are hospitalized and one is in the intensive care unit for increased observation due to shortness of breath, the Navy stated Thursday, Guam time.

One sailor has died of complications from COVID-19 but he hasn't been identified. The sailor's family has asked for privacy, according to the Navy.

Currently 94% of the warship's sailors have been screened, and 3,958 tested negative.

A total of 4,046 sailors have moved off the ship and into facilities on Guam.

Those who tested negative are in 14-day quarantine at several Guam hotels.

Sailors who tested positive are in isolation at Naval Base Guam.

Sailors from the aircraft carrier account for more than half of the 951 COVID-19 cases across the Navy.

The Air Force's Red Horse Squadron is developing an additional 75-bed hospital capacity on the grounds at the Navy base. The hospital tents at Naval Hospital Guam are expected to be up and running in a week, the government of Guam has stated.

The Navy's Seabees are building a 150-bed field hospital in the South Finegayan area on island, which is expected to be completed in two weeks, according to the military. The area is closed to the public and once was home to a military housing compound.

Joint Region Marianas deferred to the government of Guam's press release when The Guam Daily Post asked for information about the medical facilities in South Finegayan and at Naval Hospital.

Elsewhere in the Navy, the service confirmed:

• Two of four U.S. sailors assigned to the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving medical care at French facilities. The sailors are part of the U.S. Navy's Personnel Exchange program.

• Seven medical treatment facility crew members on board the floating Navy hospital USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolated off the ship. More than 100 crew members are currently in quarantine off the ship and have tested negative for COVID-19, with the exception of one crew member, who was the fifth confirmed positive case. The ship is taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board, the Navy stated. The Mercy continues to receive patients.