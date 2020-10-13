The island's 61st fatality linked to the novel coronavirus is a 50-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

The man was admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 10 and tested positive for COVID-19 upon admission. He died at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Joint Information Center stated.

“I ask the people of Guam to join Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I as we mourn the passing of the 61st soul to COVID-19. To his family and friends, please accept our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “With each announcement, my heart gets heavier with emotion. We must remember that our actions not only affect us, but those around us. Continue to practice the necessary precautions to keep our island community safe from this terrible virus.”

The JIC reported 96 new positive cases out of 678 tests administered. There are now ​3,266 ​officially reported cases of COVID-19.

There currently are 1,015 ​cases in active isolation and ​2,190 ​people who've completed isolation. Of the total cases, ​2,984 ​are civilians and ​282 ​are military service members.

Of the 96 new cases, 58 were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel from the United States and was identified in quarantine.