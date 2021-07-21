Guam will be dishing out today its last Vax N' Win grand prizes of $10,000 cash and a new sport utility vehicle worth nearly $22,000, as the island makes its last push to meet the Liberation Day goal of fully vaccinating 80% of its adult population against COVID-19.

There are 62,585 entries for the sixth and final weekly drawing, according to data released Tuesday by the Guam Visitors Bureau.

In addition to the $10,000 cash and a new 2021 Subaru Crosstrek SUV, valued at $21,995, fully vaccinated residents also have a chance to win other prizes.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office and GVB launched the Vax N' Win program to incentivize people to become fully vaccinated and help the island reach herd immunity.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin said the vaccination incentives program did play a part in pushing toward the immunization goal.

"I can't say that we had a rush, but we definitely saw interest in being registered and we like to think that, yes, there was some success achieved through the Vax N' Win program," San Agustin said Monday at a press conference.

The winners were randomly selected using Woorise, an online platform that encrypts all user data for security.

The 62,585 entries for the last Vax N' Win drawing are just a portion of the estimated 101,000 residents ages 12 and older who have been fully vaccinated.

Of that number, only residents 18 and older were counted toward the herd immunity goal of fully vaccinating 96,031 adults, or 80% of the adult population, by July 21.

As of Monday night, 1,815 fully vaccinated adults were needed to reach the Operation Liberate Guam goal.

The governor earlier said that the Vax N' Win program costs about $250,000, which is covered by federal funds. Businesses, however, also donated prizes for the weekly drawing.

"The total value of the in-kind donations is worth $20,543.50," according to Josh Tyquiengco, GVB public information officer.

There are a total of 25 sponsors that provided prizes for the Vax N' Win, he said.

"The governor's office and GVB would like to thank all the sponsors, which include Ina Wellness Collective, PHR Ken Micronesia Inc., Ada's Trust and Investment Inc., Spa Ayualam (Premier Beauty & Spa Guam), Island Color & Copy, Micronesia Mall, Baba Corp., Baldyga Group, Tom Tajalle, Hotel Nikko Guam, The Tsubaki Tower, University of Guam Endowment Foundation, Hilton Guam Resort, GNC, DFS Group, Triple J Guam, Dusit Thani Guam Resort, DKSH Guam Inc. dba Time & Style by Caronel, RKR Inc., Talent Basket, Lotte Hotel Guam, Guam Reef Hotel, Rakuten Travel Guam Inc., Vince Jewelers and Pacific Islands Club," Tyquiengco said.