A new executive order that allows in-church worship, opens beaches and daycares, was signed as officials announce 62 new COVID-19 cases out of 434 tests conducted.

There are now 2,550 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There have been 49 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. There are 635 people in active isolation, and 1,866 who’ve completed isolation. Of the new cases reported cases, 26 cases were identified through contact tracing.

Governor signs Executive Order No. 2020-36

Today, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order No. 2020-36. It includes:

Effective at 8 a.m., Oct. 3:

Social gathering or congregations: shall be limited to no more than five persons, unless otherwise provided herein or in applicable Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) guidance.

• Eligible places of worship: may resume services, ceremonies, and operations, at no greater than 25% occupancy load. Places of worship intending to resume operations must submit facility mitigation plans to DPHSS in order to operate under this Section and observe all mitigation measures imposed in applicable DPHSS guidance. Congregants of places of worship operating under this Section shall follow all mitigation measures imposed in furtherance of DPHSS Guidance.

• All government of Guam parks and beaches are open to the public. To the extent individuals congregate at Government of Guam parks and beaches, such congregations shall be limited to no more than five persons

● Swimming pools are authorized to operate subject to applicable DPHSS guidance. To the extent individuals congregate at swimming pools, such congregations shall be limited to no more than five persons.

● Gyms, fitness centers and dance studios are permitted to resume indoor operations, at no greater than 25% occupancy load, subject to applicable DPHSS guidance. Each facility must submit mitigation plans to DPHSS and observe all mitigation measures imposed in applicable DPHSS guidance. Such businesses are encouraged to hold fitness classes outdoors to the greatest extent possible. Outdoor fitness classes may operate at up to maximum capacity, subject to DPHSS guidance. In addition to previously authorized individual exercise and activities, additional limited outdoor recreation is authorized as provided herein and in applicable DPHSS guidance. Effective at 8:00AM on Monday, October 5, 2020:

● Sports organizations may request authorization to conduct non-contact training at their designated training facilities. Such requests shall be submitted to DPHSS, which may authorize such activities on a case by case basis pursuant to DPHSS guidance, including any applicable occupancy limitation. Sports organizations operating under this Section shall additionally observe all mitigation measures imposed in applicable DPHSS guidance. Outdoor training is highly encouraged.

Effective 6 a.m. Oct. 5, 2020:

● Eligible child care centers and other child care facilities are permitted to resume operations, subject to applicable DPHSS guidance. Each child care center and other child care facility must submit facility mitigation plans to DPHSS in order to operate under this Section. Facilities operating under this Section shall additionally observe all mitigation measures imposed in applicable DPHSS guidance.