62nd death linked to COVID-19

With the 62nd COVID-19 fatality reported and a growing number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Dr. Felix Cabrera of the governor’s surgeon cell, said it’s very likely this year’s overall deaths will eclipse previous years by close to 150. Guam saw 1,000 deaths on average each year.

Cabrera was among the panelists who sat with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during Thursday's press conference updating the island community on the COVID-19 situation.

Responding to a reporter, Dr. Cabrera, said he doesn’t have a forecast for the number of COVID-related deaths that Guam could reach by the end of the year. He did say that he “would not be surprised” if fatalities were to reach 80 by December, which would be an increase of one-third from the 61 reported as of the time of the press conference. By Thursday night, another death would be reported.

“Given that we started out with only five (fatalities) at the beginning of August and now have 61 deaths, I think it’s very easy to imagine that … we’ll easily meet that number,” he stated. “I think it’s also very important to follow … the non-COVID deaths. We’ve been following the … mortality (rate) here on Guam but we still don’t have the full count for September… Right now it’s trending really high.

“Every year for the past five years, we averaged about 1,000 deaths on Guam … this year we’re probably going to surpass that by 150 or more,” he added. "So that’s right now, what the trend is and I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a lot more than that. … And it’s all related either directly because of COVID or indirectly.”

Fatality

According to the Joint Information Center, the 62nd fatality was a 58-year-old man. He was admitted to GMH on Sept. 14 and was a known positive case. He died at 5:55 p.m. Thursday, the JIC reported.

The governor shared her condolences for the family but also reiterated the importance of island residents observing public health safety protocol.

"Every single day we must reaffirm our commitment to keeping each other safe. We not only wear our masks, social distance, and practice good hygiene for ourselves but for our loved ones as well,” she stated.

Hospitalizations

Meanwhile, the number of people infected by the novel coronavirus requiring hospitalization continues to grow.

Just weeks ago, there were more than 30 COVID-19 patients at GMH.

As of Thursday, the JIC reported 72 patients who were hospitalized as follows:

• GMH: 67 - 15 are in the intensive care unit and four are on ventilators.

• Guam Regional Medical City: 3 - two of whom are in ICU.

• Naval Hospital Guam: 2 - both are in ICU.

Meanwhile, Customs and Quarantine and Department of Education each reported one employee who tested positive for the virus.

CQA office at Port Authority closed temporarily

The Guam Customs and Quarantine Office located at the Port Authority of Guam will be closed until further notice due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the JIC, CQA employees will not return to work until proper sanitization has been completed and cleared for re-entry of employees. CQA is working closely with the DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and testing.

Port General Manager Rory Respicio said the closure will not impact operations at the Port.

Customers requiring customs clearance will be accommodated at the Air Cargo Customs Terminal located in Tiyan. For more information, call the Cargo Office at 642-0873/74.

One GDOE worker tests positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, Oct. 15, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that one individual from George Washington High School tested positive for COVID-19. This case was identified through contact tracing efforts.

The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly by DPHSS.

Areas of GWHS will be identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed. Employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed. Food distribution will continue uninterrupted. Due to ongoing contact tracing, GWHS is postponing next week’s hard copy packet distribution.

SNAP supplemental emergency allotment

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotment for the month of October will be released on Friday, Oct. 16. These benefits will be electronically loaded into the SNAP recipients’ EBT cards, the JIC report stated.

As a reminder, the law authorized the issuance of emergency supplemental benefits to households receiving SNAP up to the maximum allowable SNAP monthly benefit for a household’s size. Calculation is based on the number of eligible household members. Households that already received the maximum benefit for their household’s size will not receive an additional emergency allotment.

For any questions or additional information, please contact the following numbers:

• BES North (Dededo) at (671) 635-7488/635-7484/635-7439/635-7396/635-7429

• BES Central (RAN-Care) at (671) 300-8853/300-8854/300-8850/300-8865