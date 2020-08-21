63 cases confirmed COVID-19-positive today out of 804 tested

The Joint Information Center today confirmed 63 tested positive for COVID-19 out of 804 tested.

The largest group came from Guam Regional Medical City.

Here's the breakdown:

14 from the Department of Public Health & Social Services' Guam Public Health Laboratory out of 481 tested;

12 from the Naval Health Research Center/U.S. Naval Hospital out of 131 tested;

7 from the Diagnostic Laboratory Services out of 72 tested;

6 from Guam Memorial Hospital out of 51 tested;

20 from Guam Regional Medical City out of 48 tested; and

4 from private clinics out of 21 tested.