No one tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 out of 638 tests over the most recent two days of testing, the Joint Information Center reported Tuesday.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services and its partners tested a total of 195 samples as of 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, and the results all came back negative, according to JIC.

On Monday, JIC reported 443 samples were tested and all of them returned negative.

Guam has a 1.7% positive rate out of about 17,600 COVID-19 samples tested since March.

Two consecutive days of no new COVID-19 positive cases means Guam's total remained at 312 positive cases.

Ninety-seven COVID-19 cases were reported active.

There have been five deaths, and 210 have been released from isolation. Of the confirmed cases, 266 are civilians and 46 are military service members.

While there have been increased efforts to conduct mass testing, DPHSS hasn't announced any additional community tests. The last outreach was July 8 at the Astumbo Gym. Hundreds of people showed up in hopes of getting tested during the 9-11 a.m. outreach.

Four people were listed as being hospitalized, according to the JIC report.

Three people were at Guam Memorial Hospital and one at Naval Hospital Guam, said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s spokeswoman. She said the GMH patients are in stable condition and there was no information on the patient at Naval Hospital.

Guam recently restored a mandatory 14-day quarantine after the recent rise in COVID-19 cases which averaged five a day. A recent traveler, Laura Farley, 61, a Santa Rita resident who has been quarantined at the Bayview Hotel in Tumon, said she'd like to get tested and spend the remaining quarantine time at her home. The local government wants travelers to wait for 10 days before getting tested.

The recent cases also led to the cancellation of the July 1 reopening date for tourism. The government of Guam hasn't announced a new reopening date for tourism as the governor has said tourists are not likely to return until early next year because of travel restrictions in Japan, Korea and Taiwan.